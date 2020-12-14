Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

The Clubrooms: Dylan Cleaver - Why new Black Caps star Kyle Jamieson is being treated differently

6 minutes to read

Kyle Jamieson celebrates the wicket of Jason Holder, New Zealand Black Caps v West Indies, Day 2 of the 2nd international cricket test at Basin Reserve. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Dylan Cleaver
By:
Clubrooms
Clubrooms
Winners and Losers
Winners and Losers

WINNERS

TALL POPPY SYNDROME

It's complete bollocks really, but there is still a significant portion of the country that believes such a syndrome exists in New Zealand.

What New Zealanders don't do is rush to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.