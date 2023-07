Warriors coach Andrew Webster. Photo / Photosport

Sir Peter Leitch - the Mad Butcher - explains why he thinks Andrew Webster is “The Messiah”, provides an insight into how the Warriors are coping with the increased expectation and gives Nathan Limm plenty of stick for asking stupid questions.

Michael Burgess reacts to the players’ media ban and their dispute with the NRL. Nathan and Burge dissect the epic win over the Eels and unpack whether the Warriors can pull off another victory over the Cronulla Sharks.