Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SportUpdated

The aftermath: Kiwi Olympians reveal challenging realities of life post-Tokyo

10 minutes to read
Reflecting on the Games can be a very different journey for each athlete. Photo / Photosport

Reflecting on the Games can be a very different journey for each athlete. Photo / Photosport

Cheree Kinnear
By:

Cheree Kinnear is a sports reporter for NZME

There are three parts to an Olympian's journey - the dream, reality and the aftermath.

The dream can be a lifetime in the making - it's the goal, the plans and the training.

The reality

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.