Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Tennis

From Mt Albert to Wimbledon: Chris Lewis’ inspiring tennis journey and academy success

Phil Gifford
By
Contributing Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Chris Lewis returned to Wimbledon where he reached the singles final in 1983.

Chris Lewis returned to Wimbledon where he reached the singles final in 1983.

From Junior Wimbledon champion to forming a successful coaching academy, Chris Lewis shares his remarkable tennis journey with Phil Gifford.

Chris Lewis was 16 when he flew out of Auckland alone in 1974, heading to Europe on a one way ticket to try to break into the world tennis

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Tennis

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Tennis