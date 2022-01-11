Novak Djokovic trains ahead of the Tokyo Olympics last July. Photo / Getty

Novak Djokovic has returned to training at the Australian Open a day after winning a legal battle over the cancellation of his visa.

Djokovic was seen warming up in a gym at Melbourne Park before going into the players' area and heading for the court.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner has less than a week to prepare for the defence of his Australian Open crown, though he could still face further legal hurdles before the tournament begins.

The Australian federal government says it is still considering whether to cancel Djokovic's visa, saying it has the power to do so despite a court ruling on Monday in the tennis star's favour.

The Serb's visa was cancelled last Thursday despite his claims he was granted a medical exemption and allowed to enter the country to play in the Australian Open.

The decision of border officials to cancel Djokovic's visa was quashed in the Federal Circuit Court of Australia on Monday after hours of legal argument. Judge Anthony Kelly ordered Djokovic to be released immediately and no later than 30 minutes after the making of his order.

In his first comments since the court decision, the world No 1 said he was "pleased and grateful" about the outcome.

Djokovic posted a photo from Rod Laver Arena alongside his comments on social media, saying that "despite all that has happened" he would stay in Australia and compete at the tournament.

"I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans," Djokovic said in a tweet posted early Tuesday morning.

"For now I cannot say more but thank you all for standing with me through all this and encouraging me to stay strong."