Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Opinion: Why Novak Djokovic deserves an apology for treatment he's received

3 minutes to read
Novak Djokovic of Serbia. Photo / Getty Images.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia. Photo / Getty Images.

NZ Herald

By Mark Higgie, writing for the UK Telegraph

OPINION:

After two years of fiercely policed lockdowns and restrictions, Australians, like Britons, feel rightly outraged when they perceive one rule for the elites - be they

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.