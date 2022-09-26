Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, returns a shot during the first round of the US Open last month. Photo / AP

2021 US Open runner up Leylah Fernandez is the second big signing for January's ASB women's tennis classic in Auckland.

The 20-year-old Canadian joins American world number 8 Coco Gauff in the field for the tournament's return to the WTA calendar for the first time since 2020.

Just over a year ago, the then 19-year-old Fernandez played a huge part in the most extraordinary women's Grand Slam outcome of all time. Fernandez unseeded and ranked 73rd in the WTA rankings made a phenomenal run through to the final where she met 18-year-old British qualifier Emma Raducanu, losing in straight sets.

Tournament director Nicolas Lamperin is ecstatic to secure one of the rising stars on the WTA Tour, ranked 38 currently but impacted somewhat due to carrying a stress fracture through the European and North American summer.

"For me Leylah is one of the best up-and-coming players from the Next Generation. She's already achieved a lot reaching a Grand Slam final at the US Open and winning two WTA titles over the last two years," Lamperin told the Herald.

"She's a very crafty player and beating three top 10 players in a grand slam on the way to reaching the final is a real accomplishment," Lamperin said.

Left-handed Fernandez had beaten the likes of defending champion Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber, Elena Svitolina and second seed Aryna Sabalenka en-route to the final at Flushing Meadows. It was just the seventh major of her career and she also teamed up with Kiwi Erin Routliffe to make the third round of the doubles.

While the 2021 US Open run propelled Fernandez and Raducanu to instant fame and attention, the young Canadian has backed up her performance more consistently than her British rival in the year since.

She reached a career high ranking of 13 after retaining her WTA title in Monterrey before the US Open. Her second-round exit in New York saw her lose the ranking points from last year and Lamperin insists her ranking of 38 is not a true reflection as to where Fernandez is.

"We have to bear in mind that she was defending the US Open points and also that she has been injured for about two months over the summer after that stress fracture. So, the ranking probably does not reflect her level at the moment."

And the tournament director has also confirmed they have started discussions with 2021 US Open champion Raducanu who is ranked 66th but would be a huge drawcard given her profile.

US Open winner Emma Raducanu has been approached about entering the ASB Classic. Photo / AP

"She would always be someone that we would consider if that fits her schedule, we would be happy to welcome her to Auckland. There has been some initial discussions, and we'll see how we can move forward in the next few weeks. That will depend a little bit on what happens with the United Cup."

Raducanu in Auckland will at best be a longshot however. Tennis Australia is close to confirming the United Cup will feature 18 nations in a mixed team format, men's and women's singles. The tournament will start in late December and continue in the first week of January meaning women's players competing won't be able to play in the ASB Classic. It's likely that Raducanu will represent Great Britain.

Lamperin is confident he will have more players to unveil in the 11-30 bracket over the next few weeks.

"We're always trying to look for opportunities to have a strong field. Coco (Gauff) will be our top 10 player. (Under tour rules WTA 250 tournaments can't have more than one top 10 player.) But there are more opportunities between 11 and 30. So we're working on a few options there."

Tickets go on sale for the general public today following a successful pre-sale for the January tournaments.

"So, it's a big day. I would only encourage people to look into it as soon as possible if they would like to come and attend the ASB Classic next year,." Lamperin said.