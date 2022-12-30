Coco Gauff returns to action at the ASB Classic this week. Photosport

Since she was last in Auckland, Coco Gauff has gone from a promising tennis prodigy to a star – but success has yet to go to her head.

When the American came here in January 2020, Gauff was already prompting plenty of chatter around the tennis world, a 15-year-old that had bagged a WTA title and provoked quiet comparisons with the Williams sisters.

Three years on, she has justified that early hype, with a steady rise.

She cracked the top 50, then the top 20 and has been inside the top 10 since September. Gauff reached the French Open final in May, then the last eight at Flushing Meadows, and the world No 7 will be top seed at the ASB Classic.

But despite the victories, the endorsements and the profile, Gauff remains as modest and likeable as ever.

”People come up to me and some people think I’m a celebrity or whatever, but I don’t really believe that” said Gauff. “I don’t know, it’s weird. People say you’re the [talk] of the town but I just felt like I was just myself. And I got a little bit of recognition.”

But there is no doubting her appeal, on and off the court and if you wanted a sense of Gauff’s magnetism, Jellicoe Park tennis club in Manurewa was the place to be on Friday.

Gauff took part in a community event at the modest South Auckland facility, surrounded by adoring youngsters.

Unlike some tournament promotions over the years – where it felt like the professional guests were going through the motions – Gauff was fully engaged in various drills. It was a boon for the club, which celebrated its 90th jubilee in October.

”It’s just a dream,” said longtime club secretary Peggy Temu. “It’s just something so positive for our club. For someone of her calibre to come here and spend the time with the children and with us. They loved her. It’s amazing, such a positive thing and this will stay with the kids for the rest of their lives that they met Coco.”

The club had a steady pre-Covid membership of around 160 (now around 100) but it’s an area where sports such as rugby, netball, league and football dominate – “A lot of kids out here have never played tennis” – which makes such initiatives even more important.

For her part, Gauff spoke passionately about her desire to grow the sport among non-traditional tennis demographics and make a difference where she can.

”It’s really important,” said Gauff. “My dad growing up was considered part of the lower income and it was [only due to] an activation event like this that he got into tennis and if it wasn’t for my dad, I wouldn’t be into tennis. So it starts with one generation at a time really.

“And hopefully I introduced some kids into tennis. [Sometimes] all it takes is just one introduction and one person can break through for a generation. I want to start that with my community and then branch out into places around the world.”

Getting Gauff here again was a coup for the tournament, though the admiration is mutual.

She enjoys the relaxed vibe in Auckland – “it’s a great transition into tour mode” - and the scenery.

With her family in tow, including two younger brothers, she has enjoyed visits to Waiheke Island and other scenic spots and is planning a jump off the Sky Tower, after doing the high altitude walk last time.

”It’s been great, hectic,” said Gauff. “I love them, but I don’t know how much longer I can do it. When you’re used to traveling with just two people it’s definitely different when the whole group is here but they leave January 2nd. But it’s been great and New Zealand is the perfect place to do it.”

But tennis remains the overwhelming priority and Gauff feels the ASB Classic is the ideal preparation ahead of the Australian Open.

”You want to play in a one-off tournament,” said Gauff. “You want to get the tough matches and maybe the ugly wins out of the way before you get into the Grand Slam. And so I’m happy that the line-up here is strong - a lot of Grand Slam champions and finalists in the tournament.”

Qualifying begins today, with Canadian Eugenie Bouchard the main interest while local Vivian Yang has also received a wildcard into the 24-player event, ahead of the tournament proper which begins on Monday.

Coco Gauff

Age: 18

World ranking: 7

WTA finals/titles: 3/2

Career prizemoney: US$5.55 million

ASB Classic appearances: 2020, second round