Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Tennis: Ajeet Rai’s racquets lost in transit on eve of ATP tournaments in China

Bonnie Jansen
By
3 mins to read
Ajeet Rai arrived in New Zealand - but his equipment didn't. Photo / Photosport

Ajeet Rai arrived in New Zealand - but his equipment didn't. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand’s top men’s tennis player is in a race against the clock to find his custom-made racquets after they went missing on an Emirates Airlines flight days before he begins preparations for a Davis

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport