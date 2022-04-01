Dame Sophie Pascoe with Roly Crichton. Photo / Photosport

After working together for two decades, Dame Sophie Pascoe and long-time coach Roly Crichton have parted ways.

It comes as Crichton moves into a new role as a performance consultant for Swimming New Zealand.

Pascoe confirmed the split on social media and thanked Crichton, who she says discovered her when she was just 8.

"Roly Crichton discovered my talent from the side of the pool when I was 8 years old," Pascoe wrote in a Facebook post.

"He pulled my Mum and I aside after a race and told me 'I had what it takes to represent New Zealand'. From that day on to my fourth Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Roly has been my coach. As I move into my 2022 season, all good things must evolve as Roly moves into an exciting new role with Swimming NZ as a Performance Consultant.

"I want to thank you Roly, that you took a chance on me when I was so young, you guided and believed in me, you have pushed me to limits I thought I wouldn't reach, and we have shared so many incredible memories and success together that I'll forever cherish and be grateful for! Our achievements and our friendship will always & continue to be a massive part of my life."

Pascoe added she was proud of what she achieved during her 20 years with Crichton.

"Roly and I are both so proud of what we have achieved together the past 20 years in and out of the pool. Thank you to the New Zealand public and swimming community for all your continued love and support on our journey together. I look forward to continuing to represent my club and New Zealand in the season ahead… the only difference being Roly will be supporting me from the stands."

Pascoe and Crichton developed one of the most successful athlete-coach partnerships in New Zealand sporting history during their time working together.

Pascoe is New Zealand's most decorated para-athlete with 19 Paralympic medals, including 11 golds.

Her next goal will be competing at the Commonwealth Games this year in Birmingham.