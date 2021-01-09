Surfing: World reacts to mind-blowing 'wave of the decade' at Mavericks

When surfers in the channel are immediately calling out "wave of the decade" and "best wave ever at Mavs", you know you've just seen something special.

Veteran big wave surfer Peter Mel snagged the wave of his life at Mavericks on Saturday (AEDT), leaving his colleagues in awe.

Surfing at the Mavericks surf break off the coast of northern California, Mel tucked in to a heavy barrel before coming out with the spit to wild cheers.

Peter Mel's mind-blowing wave. Photo / Powerlines

"This paddle-in wave with a chip-shot takeoff followed by a straight line through the bowl is next level big-wave surfing," Surfline reported.

"Shows what decades of experience — and sheer talent — can do for a fella. In the channel, 'ride of the year' and 'wave of the decade' and 'best wave ever at Mavs' and 'everyone is in shock' was thrown around."

A video of the wave taken from the shore showed Mel completely disappeared behind the curtain.

"He took off so deep on this wave that he was out of frame — he's inside the barrel at the beginning. And he comes out with the spit. That does not happen often at Mavs," Surfline said.

A fellow surfer reacts to Peter Mel's incredible ride. Photo / Powerlines

The surf world was frothing. "Everyone on earth should see this ride," Kelly Slater declared.

Pete's son, Jon, who was with him at Mavericks wrote: "Words can't describe what I watched today … 51 years old and just set the standard of what everyone will now be chasing to get the best wave out there. Congratulations … I love you dad!"