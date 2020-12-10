Surfing: Shark attack death puts Maui Pro event on hold

The shark attack has brought the Maui Pro surf event to a halt. Photo / Photosport, News.com.au

The surfing world has been shocked to learn the victim of a shark attack in Maui has died.

The attack happened before competition kicked off on Wednesday (Tuesday, Hawaii time) and as a result, Australian stars Tyler Wright and Sally Fitzgibbons had their semi-final at the Roxy Pro postponed as action was cancelled for the day.

The World Surf League (WSL) confirmed on Thursday the tragic news that the victim of the shark attack had died.

"The WSL has learned that Tuesday's victim of the shark attack at Honolua Bay has tragically passed away," surfing's governing body said.

"Our thoughts and hearts are with the victim's family and friends as well as the entire Maui surfing community."

According to local media, the victim is a man in his 50s who was attacked in Honolua Bay after paddling out for a morning surf. A large chunk of his board reportedly ripped off in the attack.

The Maui Pro has been put on hold and will no longer take place at Honolua Bay, the WSL revealing it is looking at alternate locations to complete the event after consulting with surfers and local authorities.