Super Rugby Transtasman: Chiefs halfback makes touching post-match tribute

Chiefs halfback Brad Weber. Photosport

Chiefs halfback Brad Weber made a touching tribute to a gay cousin in his post match interview following his side's victory over the Brumbies in Canberra.

"Just a big shout out to my cousin and her lovely girlfriend. They're getting married today down at Hawkes Bay. I'm sorry I couldn't be there," Weber said after his side's 40-19 win.

"Thank you for teaching me and a lot of people that love is love, no matter shape, or form, that comes."

In 2018, Weber was the first All Black to express his anger at Wallaby Israel Folau's homophobic comments on social media, saying on Twitter that he was "sick" of staying silent.

"Kinda sick of us players staying quiet on some of this stuff," Weber wrote on Twitter. "I can't stand that I have to play this game that I love with people, like Folau, who say what he's saying. To think that I play against someone that says they'll go to hell for being gay disgusts me."