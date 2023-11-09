Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Super Rugby teams: Six players to watch during the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season

Christopher Reive
By
5 mins to read
Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview the weekend's sport. Video / NZ Herald

With the Super Rugby Pacific squads announced, Christopher Reive highlights six players to keep an eye on in 2024.

There are several big names that won’t be around this season like

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport