New year, new Caleb Clarke.

The affable personality, cheek and positivity remains but Caleb Clarke’s lean frame is a notable change as he and Angus Taʻavao prepare to mark milestone matches for the Blues in Super Rugby’s season-opening weekend.

After a dedicated preseason that featured a short-term stint with NRL club the South Sydney Rabbitohs, and three tries in his return match for the Blues in Japan, Clarke has shed seven kilograms to reveal an impressive physical transformation he hopes will spark more involvement from the wing this season.

Clarke played five tests, two starts, for the All Blacks last year. That’s significantly fewer than his 10 appearances in 2022 after falling behind elusive Blues team-mate Mark Tele’a, Will Jordan, who has since been ruled out for six months through shoulder surgery, and injured Chiefs finisher Emoni Narawa.

With competition fierce in the outside backs, Clarke is clearly keen to impress All Blacks coach Scott Robertson by regaining his attacking zip.

Caleb Clarke has lost seven kilograms in the off-season. Photo / Photosport

“It’s all part of a plan to simplify my lifestyle and me as a rugby player to have fun with my mates and wanting to play freely on the field,” Clarke said of his new frame ahead of his 50th match for the Blues against the Fijian Drua on Saturday in Whangārei. “A big part of that was shedding weight so I can roam freely and play with shackles off.”

Clarke boasts superb aerial skills but, to this point in his career, he’s largely been considered a power wing. Dropping weight could change that dynamic, though he hopes to retain the ability to bump off defenders.

“Hopefully I still have that element of both. Running into some of those bodies over the weekend my body felt it in the days after so that’s the one part I’ll learn over time but it’s about having those shackles off. Hopefully I can run the ball more, score a couple more tries and run around freely.”

Tony Brown’s presence – the former Highlanders and Japan coach will oversee the Blues attack on a short-term basis before joining the Springboks coaching team while Jason O’Halloran recovers from a health issue – could enhance Clarke’s claims. Brown is widely considered one of the most innovative coaches in world rugby, particularly with regards to kicking to exploit space.

“He’s a good friend of my dad. I went home yesterday to my parents’ place and he was happy and excited to hear Browny was part of the set-up here. Playing up against the sides he’s coached you know he’s unpredictable and can pull anything out of the bag. That’s what I expect here. He’s already come in and demanded a lot of us who have been around a while. Any small skills or time to compete he wants us giving it everything. That complements Vern [Cotter] as a coach. He’s a hard man and wants the best from us so Browny is a great addition.

“I was doing high ball with him and he was giving me a few tips. Some of his kicks might be a bit wonky but there’s a long season ahead so he can work on it.”

Notching a half century for the Blues marks Clarke’s transition from emerging star to a central figure who is now expected to lead in his own way and deliver consistent performances from the edge. In a backline boasting Rieko Ioane, Tele’a, AJ Lam, Zarn Sullivan, Stephen Perofeta and Bryce Heem there’s ample familiarity for the Blues.

“My dad played 49 games here so I’m stoked to get one over him. The Blues is a big part of me as a person and my family so it will be a cool occasion alongside Angus. We’re both happy to represent where we grew up.

“I was the youngest in the team for four, five years. My next step is not seeing myself as the young kid any more. It’s about knowing I’m someone who is experienced and can help the new boys coming through. I still lean on Dalton Papali’i, Patrick Tuipulotu, Rieko, Mark, so I’m lucky I’m in a position where I can be a leader and a child.”

At the other end of the spectrum, former All Blacks prop Ta’avao’s 50th appearance for the Blues arrives nine years after his first.

Entering his 14th professional year, Ta’avao has played for the Waratahs, Taranaki and the Chiefs – and welcomed a now-7-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter – since last donning the Blues jersey in 2015.

After missing Super Rugby last year with a neck injury he and his wife are grateful to be settled and surrounded by family in Onehunga.

“This is the club I looked up to when I was younger. I’m a bit of a journeyman. Akira Ioane has been giving me stick about all the clubs I’ve been at,” Ta’avao said. “The positive is you’re in different environments and you can take those experiences to help some of the young guys.

“When I was last here at the Blues we were underachievers. I never made a playoff with the Blues. It was sad to see with the talent we had. We’ve since seen the Blues perform really well without hitting that top mark in a full season. I’ve loved being back in Auckland.”

While the Blues launch their year without injured All Blacks forwards Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Tuipulotu and Akira Ioane, three solid preseason wins breeds confidence.

