As the countdown to the kickoff for Super Rugby Pacific 2024 on February 23 gathers momentum, the Herald has examined the talking points for each team ahead of their new campaign. Today, we look at the Blues ahead of their first season under the guidance of Vern Cotter.

Why Blues fans should be optimistic:

A new year sparks fresh hope that the Blues are ready to take the next step - instead of faltering when it matters most. From a squad perspective, there’s every reason to believe they are capable of claiming the title. On the whole, the squad is largely settled and stacked. With 11 past or present All Blacks, there are no excuses for underperformance. Middle-tier prospects such as lock Sam Darry, flanker Anton Segner, lock/loose forward Cameron Suafoa, versatile playmaker Zarn Sullivan, and wing A.J. Lam are primed to assume more responsibility, too. Akira Ioane and Hoskins Sotutu have points to prove after being dropped from the All Blacks last year - the latter is said to be in supreme shape. And the classy Stephen Perofeta will relish the chance to run the cutter. The Blues boast depth and, on paper at least, appear well-balanced. It’s time they seize that potential - and not just in frustrating fits and starts.

Why Blues fans should be worried

Leon MacDonald’s five-year tenure significantly improved the Blues. MacDonald charted success in the form of the breakthrough transtasman title, the Blues’ first silverware in 18 years, but one of the lingering frustrations was the team’s collapse in their last two finals series. In 2022 the Blues were odds-on to clinch the crown at Eden Park after fashioning a 15-match unbeaten run, only to crumble in the final to the Crusaders. Last season, the Blues saved their worst for last in a horribly one-sided semifinal defeat - yet again to the depleted Crusaders in Christchurch. With much of the same squad returning for another crack, the Blues must drill down to solve those seemingly inherent finals issues. Patrick Tuipulotu’s broken jaw that sidelines him for the first five weeks also leaves the Blues light at lock.

What are the major squad changes?

Beauden Barrett, Nepo Laulala and Tom Robinson’s departures abroad represent the big losses. Alex Hodgman (Reds), Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens (Highlanders) and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Warriors), the latter firmly on the fringe by the end of last season, are other notable exits. Of those, there appear no exits the Blues can’t cover. Robinson leaves the largest hole. In his five years with the Blues, Robinson’s workaholic efforts consistently shone at lock and blindside. He was content doing much of the imperative dirty work, though he was surprisingly used sparingly last year after agreeing to a move to Japan. Barrett’s experience is a loss, of course, but his reluctance to challenge the line from first receiver didn’t help the Blues at times. There’s a growing sense that the Blues will be more potent with Perofeta assuming the reins. Former All Blacks prop Angus Ta’avao and lock Laghlan McWhannell are handy recruits from the Chiefs. Ta’avao, while not on the same scrummaging level, effectively replaces Laulala to bring more mobility to the Blues pack. McWhannell, alongside Darry, will be called upon more while Tuipulotu is sidelined.

Who is the new coach?

The Blues’ search to replace MacDonald didn’t exactly go to plan. In a highly competitive market they missed out on several other candidates, including Dave Rennie, but in Vern Cotter they secured a highly experienced and no-nonsense mentor who knows what he wants - and isn’t shy in directly expressing it. Cotter has coached extensively in France, with Clermont and Montpellier, and held test posts with Scotland and Fiji. His influence will demand more consistency from the Blues pack and usher in a change of style from the MacDonald era. Adding Greg Feek, the former Ireland and All Blacks scrum coach, to join Paul Tito in overseeing the Blues forwards should ensure the set piece lays a valuable platform.

Caleb Clarke celebrates a try against the Highlanders. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks watch

Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, Dalton Papali’i, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Caleb Clarke and Finlay Christie return from the All Blacks’ World Cup campaign. Telea, deceptively strong and elusive from the left edge, was rewarded for a captivating season with World Rugby’s breakthrough player of the year award. With Sam Cane skipping Super Rugby Pacific to play in Japan, Papali’i has a chance to push his openside credentials. Ioane will seek to continue his form. A slimmed-down Clarke, after claiming three tries in his first pre-season match in Japan, is eager to impress following limited involvement at the World Cup. As multiple contenders seek to replace Aaron Smith in the All Blacks, Christie faces a scrap to retain his place. And while Tu’ungafasi is nursing a knee injury and doubtful for round one, once fit he will anchor the Blues scrum. Zarn Sullivan, with his booming left boot, and the 2.07m Sam Darry, as his frame continues to fill out, could yet catch Scott Robertson’s eye too.

Schedule

The Blues have a favourable start to the season that features the Fijian Drua in Whangārei and a Highlanders home match at the Melbourne Super Round. That should allow them to ease the likes of injured loose forward Akira Ioane and prop Tu’ungafasi back into the fold. Fans will have to wait until the always-anticipated round five match against the Crusaders for the Blues’ first home game at Eden Park.