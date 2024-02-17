Best of the Blues: Selecting the best Super Rugby XV of all time

Zinzan Brooke in action for the Blues. Photo / Photosport

As the countdown to the kickoff for Super Rugby Pacific 2024 on February 23 gathers momentum, the Herald has examined the New Zealand’s teams illustrious pasts to present their definitive all-time XVs. Our team of experts has delved into the archives to curate the finest selection of players from each side.

Blues all-time XV

1. Tony Woodcock – Seemed to just love playing footy - so much so he did it 137 times for the Blues. One of the game’s greats.

2. Keven Mealamu – A warrior and Super Rugby legend for the Blues with 164 appearances. Enough said.

Keven Mealamu gave his all in a long career with the Blues. Photosport

3. Olo Brown – Another stalwart of the early years. Managed to dot down three times for the Blues.

4. Robin Brooke – Skipper during the 2001-02 seasons and a stalwart during the victorious 1996-97 campaigns.

5. Ali Williams – About as famous for his antics off the field as he was for those on them. Nevertheless, a brilliant lineout jumper and hard man in the tight five.

6. Jerome Kaino – Super Rugby centurion (137 matches) and had a stint as captain.

7. Michael Jones – Member of the dominant ‘96 and ‘97 sides - has to be in the all-time XV, and you’d rather him at seven than Kaino, as he debuted there for Auckland.

Michael Jones was a key member of the Blues side that won the first two Super Rugby titles. Photosport

8. Zinzan Brooke – Captain of the Blues during the championships in 1996 and 1997. If this Blues’ backline wasn’t so stacked, he’d do a job for you in there too.

9. Steve Devine – A true servant of Auckland rugby, notching 70 caps for the Blues, and it would have been more if not for a series of concussions ending his career.

10. Carlos Spencer – Who else but the king?

Carlos Spencer led the Blues to a famous victory over the Crusaders in 2004. Photosport

11. Rupeni Caucaunibuca – Regarded the best attacking player on the planet in his prime, just two seasons were enough to lock him in to an all-time wing spot.

12. Sam Tuitupou – One of the hardest hitters in Super Rugby – or just flat-out rugby – history. The combination with Spencer was lethal.

13. Reiko Ioane – Statistically will go down as one of the greatest Super Rugby players of all time: 99 appearances and 49 tries, largely from midfield, earns him the jersey.

14. Joeli Vidiri – Another ridiculous try-scoring strike rate, with 47 in 64 matches for the Auckland franchise. Held the record for most tries in a Super game (four).

Joeli Vidiri playing for the Blues in a Super 12 rugby match in 1997. Photo / Photosport

15. Doug Howlett – 97 matches for 59 tries. Due to the overflow of talent for the Blues, Howlett slots in the boot where he did play on occasion.

Coach: Sir Graham Henry – Head coach of the ‘96 and ‘97 championship sides. He was also part of the coaching set-up for the 2003 title season.

Honourable mentions: Joe Rokocoko, Eroni Clarke, Ihaia West, Sean Fitzpatrick, Daniel Braid, Isaia Toeava, Ofisa Tonu’u, and Steven Luatua.