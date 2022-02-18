Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Super Rugby Pacific team preview: The two biggest hurdles for the Blues' title chances

4 minutes to read
Super Rugby Pacific, the Black Caps and White Ferns are finally in action this weekend as Newstalk ZB's Kate Wells and Elliott smith preview what's to come. Video / NZ Herald

Super Rugby Pacific, the Black Caps and White Ferns are finally in action this weekend as Newstalk ZB's Kate Wells and Elliott smith preview what's to come. Video / NZ Herald

Liam Napier
By
Liam Napier

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

The time has come for the Blues to take the next step.

Breaking their 18-year title drought through Transtasman success last year was a stake in the ground. Yet only by capturing Super Rugby Pacific's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.