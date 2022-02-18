Super Rugby Pacific, the Black Caps and White Ferns are finally in action this weekend as Newstalk ZB's Kate Wells and Elliott smith preview what's to come. Video / NZ Herald

The time has come for the Blues to take the next step.

Breaking their 18-year title drought through Transtasman success last year was a stake in the ground. Yet only by capturing Super Rugby Pacific's maiden title can they prove their credentials.

While the Blues savoured their breakthrough success last year, they also failed to reach the more coveted Aotearoa final contested by the Crusaders and Chiefs.

Consistently knocking over Kiwi teams is where respect is won and lost, so to continue their progression, the Blues must meet this challenge. To do so they need more from their forward pack.

With Beauden Barrett back from Japan to eventually link with All Blacks halfback Finlay Christie, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Rieko Ioane, Caleb Clarke and Zarn Sullivan, the Blues backline should have little trouble scoring points if the platform is laid.

In this regard the Blues pack were hit and miss last year. Locking stocks will be challenged but depth in the front row and loose forwards leaves little excuse.

Barrett's experience, when he recovers from his lingering concussion issues, will be invaluable for the Blues. Having largely played fullback in his debut season in Auckland, and skipped last season in Japan, this is the year the Blues can expect to generate a return on their hefty investment.

Leon MacDonald enters his fourth year as Blues head coach with his most settled squad and lofty expectations.

Captain Patrick Tuipulotu is absent on his one-season Japanese sabbatical while fellow lock Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, experienced playmaker Otere Black, second-five TJ Faiane and halfback Jonathan Ruru have also moved on.

Former Hurricanes hooker Ricky Riccitelli, locking duo Luke Romano and James Tucker and promising German-born Tasman openside Anton Segner should help offset those losses.

Best buy: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

Romano could well be the most valuable addition but for pure intrigue, Tuivasa-Sheck gets the nod. The former Warriors captain's transition has been hurt by Covid robbing him of the chance to make his NPC debut with Auckland, leaving him without game time for over seven months.

The Blues at least moved swiftly to map out his future in the midfield, giving him clarity for his rookie Super Rugby campaign. Tuivasa-Sheck faces a steep learning curve but as a consummate, dedicated professional he is driven to succeed.

Biggest loss: Patrick Tuipulotu

Established second-rowers take time to bloom. Losing Tuipulotu and Cowley-Tuioti, last year's player of the season, is a worry for the Blues. Tuipulotu endured an injury-disrupted 2021 campaign and will skip this year to make hay in Japan but he will be missed. Fortunately for the Blues, recruiting Romano will help but their locking stocks are sure to be tested.

Under the radar prospect: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

Briefly made his Super Rugby debut off the bench last year and will be hopeful of more opportunities in 2022. Breaking past Clarke, Bryce Heem, AJ Lam, Sullivan and Mark Telea in the outside back department won't be easy, but when Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens gets his chance, it will be worth watching.

One year on he has added more bulk to his frame and the 20-year-old is one of New Zealand's quickest prospects. Segner is another to keep an eye on, though he will be forced to bide his time, too.

Prediction: Semifinals

Despite a roster bursting with talent, we are yet to be convinced that the Blues are the real deal. Consistency remains their challenge. That and, of course, getting over the Crusaders for the first time since 2014, having lost their last 14 games against the red-and-blacks.

Joe Schmidt's addition to the coaching team – in a part time role this season before joining the All Blacks mid-year – is a coup that could help propel the Blues over that mental hurdle.