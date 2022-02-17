Richie Mo'unga (L), Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and TJ Perenara (R). Photo / Getty Images.

Our stable of rugby writers tackle all the big questions ahead of the 2022 Super Rugby season.

The part of Super Rugby Pacific I'm most looking forward to is....

Liam Napier: Kiwi derbies always provide the goods. Last year's trans-tasman competition was a significant step down from the quality of Aotearoa. In the early rounds especially, when All Blacks are on restricted minutes and some enjoy extended rests, the five established New Zealand teams should be evenly matched so I expect the odd upset and tight tussles. From an individual perspective, Folau Fakatava's return will be worth watching. So, too, former Pumas captain Pablo Matera's impact for the Crusaders.

Chris Rattue: I was gutted at Roger Tuivasa-Sheck leaving the Warriors but it will be fascinating to see how he progresses as a midfield back for the Blues. One thing is for sure - he will give it everything, on and off the field. His kicking game could be an issue though. And wonderful to see redoubtable All Black and Crusaders great Owen Franks back from Europe, with the Hurricanes.

Christopher Reive: Somewhere, somehow, we're going to see the rise of a fringe player. Call it a wild prediction, but with the threat of the pandemic, players not being ready for the start of the season, others getting injured (no I'm not tempting fate – it happens), new teams in the mix, and so on, someone the wider public have never heard of is going to get the chance to make waves this season. It might seem like a weird option of what I'm most looking forward to, but it does keep things interesting.

Kate Wells: Seeing some of our All Blacks back in action after not taking the field domestically in 2021. It will be great to see the likes of Jack Goodhue, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett and Sam Cane out on the park. Fingers crossed they stay injury free…

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck during a Blues Super Rugby training session at Blues HQ on January 18, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

What is the most intriguing storyline this year?

Liam Napier: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's progression from Warriors captain to Super Rugby rookie stands out. How will he adjust to life in the congested second five-eighth role, having only two preseason matches under his belt? Beauden Barrett squaring off against Richie Mo'unga for the All Blacks No 10 jersey is sure to gain prominence throughout the season. And just how the competition manages to play the trans-tasman matches, scheduled to start from April 22, is the great unknown.

Chris Rattue: The big stories will not be in Super Rugby. The All Blacks first five-eighths battle. It's not going away. I've lost a lot of faith, and maybe any faith, in Richie Mo'unga. He doesn't appear to have the head for test rugby and may prove a better game breaking option off the bench at that level. Will Ian Foster survive? What will the game do if Moana Pasifika crash?

Christopher Reive: Keeping things on the field rather than looking at the glaringly obvious off-field scenarios, it's how Roger Tuivasa-Sheck looks in his first rugby competition in years, following his decorated career in league. Ask anyone to single out one player they're looking forward to watching this year, and it's probably RTS.

Kate Wells: Without a doubt Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. How will he go in the 15 man game? There's been plenty of hype about him early on in the Blues camp so it'll be interesting to see if he stamps his mark in the midfield.

Super Rugby pre-season match between Moana Pasifika and Chiefs. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Pandemic aside, what is your biggest concern about this year's competition?

Liam Napier: Moana Pasifika's competitiveness. It's been a rough ride for the new entrants. A three-and-a-half-week preseason was never going to be enough time for a start-up team to prepare. Seven Covid cases then robbed Moana of their second preseason game, and postponed their opening match against the Blues. Facing the five New Zealand teams in the remodelled draw was daunting enough without these additional setbacks.

Chris Rattue: Super Rugby lost its mojo a long time ago, the victim of bumbling southern hemisphere administration, a centrally controlled/strangled national sport, twisted corporate values and insurmountable geographical hurdles. The lack of genuine rivalry, and public interest, is the massive problem every year.

Christopher Reive: Are the Australian teams going to be any better in 2022? It was a pretty dreary showing from them in the Transtasman format last season and it would nice to see a few more competitive matches this time around. I guess having a top-8 format for the playoffs means at least there will be an Australian presence, but here's hoping we see some improved competition.

Kate Wells: Whether Moana Pasifika and the Fijian Drua will be competitive. I think it's great to see their introduction to the competition, but do they have what it takes to give some of the Kiwi teams a push?

Which player(s) have the most to prove?

Liam Napier: Most of the All Blacks, to be fair. Successive losses to Ireland and France should spark a resolve to improve and perform from the outset this season. Ian Foster will be forced to significantly trim the enlarged squad he carried to Europe for the July tests against Ireland so competition for places will be fierce. While he'll share the load with Aaron Smith, Fakatava's return will apply pressure on TJ Perenara to retain his spot alongside Brad Weber.

Chris Rattue: They all have plenty to prove. But glimpses from the Chiefs-Moana Pasifika game suggest that mercurial fringe All Black Josh Ioane has found the right home. The Highlanders were too comfortable playing without the ball for Ioane's good. It will be fascinating to see what he can do in what looks like a vibrant new atmosphere.

Christopher Reive: TJ Perenara tops that list for me. Coming back from Japan and straight into the All Blacks, the 30-year-old looked a bit flat in his minutes on the end of year tour and was outplayed by Aaron Smith, Brad Weber and Finlay Christie. Perenara has the set up to prove he's still one of the country's top three halfbacks, with the Hurricanes no doubt welcoming his talent and leadership back with open arms, it's up to him to make the most of it.

Kate Wells: Kiwi players who are in a number 11 or 14 jersey. It's still not clear who the All Blacks' wingers will be for next year's Rugby World Cup. Caleb Clarke will want to put his hand up after missing a big chunk of last year's season, prioritising sevens instead. George Bridge will want to rediscover some form at the Crusaders after a rather disappointing end of year tour with the All Blacks.

Hurricanes Bailyn Sullivan (L) during a preseason Super Rugby Pacific rugby match between the Wellington Hurricanes, and Auckland Blues. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Predicted winner and wooden spoon?

Liam Napier: Crusaders to triumph – though the Chiefs are the dark horse. Moana to collect the wooden spoon, but also hopefully their maiden win against an Australian team.

Chris Rattue: Crusaders will win it. Hurricanes to be the worst performing established Kiwi team and I suspect - sadly - that Moana Pasifika will a have a disastrous opening season.

Christopher Reive: It's like clockwork: every team plays 'x' number of matches, then the Crusaders lift the title and Scott Robertson does a jig among a circle of bodies chanting "hoo hey Razor Ray". At the other end of the ladder, you have to think the Rebels are favourites for the spoon; they struggled last season and are now without Marika Koroibete, Isi Naisarani and Dane Haylett-Petty.

Kate Wells: The Crusaders. With Razor at the helm, they're a force to be reckoned with. And wooden spoon will go to one of the newbies in Moana Pasifika or Fijian Drua.