Super Rugby roundtable: NZME rugby writers answer all the big questions

7 minutes to read
Richie Mo'unga (L), Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and TJ Perenara (R). Photo / Getty Images.

NZ Herald

Our stable of rugby writers tackle all the big questions ahead of the 2022 Super Rugby season.

The part of Super Rugby Pacific I'm most looking forward to is....

Liam Napier: Kiwi derbies always provide

