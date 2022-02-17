Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Super Rugby Pacific team preview: Have other teams closed the gap on the Crusaders?

4 minutes to read
Ethan Blackadder of the Crusaders in action. Photo / Photosport

Ethan Blackadder of the Crusaders in action. Photo / Photosport

NZ Herald
By Elliott Smith

The Herald's previews of the six New Zealand-based Super Rugby franchises continue with the Crusaders.

The standard-bearers again go in as favourites for a Super Rugby season.

But if the Crusaders had any doubt other

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.