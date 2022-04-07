Moana Pasifika coach Aaron Mauger before the Super Rugby Paci?c match between Moana Pasifika and the Blues held at Mt Smart Stadium. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Moana Pasifika head coach Aaron Mauger has added his two cents into the ongoing conversation around red cards in Super Rugby Pacific as referees lock down on high contact.

Last week alone, four red cards were brandished in Super Rugby fixtures, two of those to Blues players against Moana Pasifika – with one in their midweek catch up fixture and another in their weekend clash.

Nepo Laulala contacted Fine Isini's head with his shoulder at the breakdown, while Caleb Clarke mistimed a jump while attempting to charge down a chip kick from Tomasi Alosio; Clarke's knees making contact with Alosio's head.

Both players received three-match suspensions from the judiciary.

Mauger said sometimes there can be unavoidable contact as a result of how the game is played.

"It hasn't really highlighted too much for us. How we're coaching our boys to tackle and around the collision is low, and shoulder height is key not just in terms of safety but effectiveness as well. The safest way is the best way and most effective way, so we haven't had to worry too much about it.

"Some of those events are split second; somebody gets pushed off and the majority of them – I'd say nearly all of them – are accidental. A lot of those incidents are unavoidable based on the nature of the circumstance and the speed that those things happen. It's an unfortunate part of our game. I'm all for player safety, but it's important that we understand some of those things are near unavoidable."

Mauger said Alosio had bounced back well after being forced to leave the match after wearing one of Clarke's knees, however the winger will not feature against the Highlanders in Dunedin on Friday night.

Caleb Clarke of the Blues (R) is sent off with a red card by referee James Doleman. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Heading into another week where they will have three matches within an eight-day span, it is expected the side will go through a few different incarnations, with arguably the strongest lineup available being rolled out against the winless Highlanders.

"We can compete with any team in this competition when we get it right. What we are learning is we haven't quite got it right for long enough periods so far," Mauger said.

"The belief in our team has really grown, so there's a natural edge anyway. When we get things right we can really challenge these guys.

Blues player Caleb Clarke connects with Moana Pasifika player Tomasi Alosio during the Moana Pasifika v Blues Super Rugby Pacific rugby union match. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

"We got smacked on the nose against the Blues last week in that second game and probably came down to Earth a little bit. Understanding how to respect the opposition for longer periods and learning how to break them down was our challenge against the Blues, and we had enough ball to do that.

"Everything's back to the things we can control. If we can get a good performance out of our boys this weekend, we're a good chance."

Moana Pasifika v Highlanders

Dunedin, Friday, 7.05pm

Moana Pasifika: William Havili, Tima Fainga'anuku, Levi Aumua, Danny Toala, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Christian Leali'ifano, Ereatara Enari, Penitoa Finau, Alamanda Motuga, Solomone Funaki, Samuel Slade, Veikoso Poloniati, Sekope Kepu, Luteru Tolai, Ezekiel Lindenmuth.

Reserves: Samiuela Moli, Abraham Pole, Chris Apoua, Mahonri Ngakuru, Sione Tu'ipulotu, Jonathan Taumateine, Lincoln McClutchie, Fine Inisi.

Highlanders: Connor Garden-Bachop, Sam Gilbert, Fetuli Paea, Scott Gregory, Mosese Dawai, Mitch Hunt, Aaron Smith (c), Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, James Lentjes, Shannon Frizell, Josh Dickson, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Jermaine Ainsley, Andrew Makalio, Ethan De Groot.

Reserves: Rhys Marshall, Ayden Johnstone, Saula Ma'u, Max Hicks, Gareth Evans, Folau Fakatava, Vilimoni Koroi, Denny Solomona.