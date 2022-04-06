Damian McKenzie is currently playing for the Suntory Sungoliath in Japan Rugby League One. Photo / Getty Images

Damian McKenzie has hinted at a return to New Zealand next season, but has not yet closed the door on exploring further options offshore.

The All Blacks playmaker is playing in the Japan Rugby League One competition for the powerhouse Suntory Sungoliath club, taking the option for a season away from New Zealand at the conclusion of his last contract with New Zealand Rugby.

It is expected that, like Hurricanes halfback TJ Perenara last year, McKenzie promptly returns home after a season in Japan and re-signs with New Zealand Rugby as preparations ramp up for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, but the 26-year-old said nothing is set in stone yet.

"It's looking like the plan, but we're still working through that," McKenzie said.

"I've always wanted to come back home. You do miss the lifestyle and people back home, but Japan is definitely a place I'd love to come back to at some stage – whether that's shortly or a little bit later, we'll soon find out."

While not signed to New Zealand Rugby, McKenzie said he has been in communication with coaches back on home shores in terms of areas of improvement and focus while in Japan, as he looks to continue to grow his skillset abroad.

A capable talent at both first-five and fullback, McKenzie has been spending most of his time filling the latter role while in Japan, but has had some reps at pivot as well.

"I'm usually in contact with the coaches and people back home on what they'd like to see me work on and get through while I'm over here," McKenzie explained.

"It's also just a good chance over here to freshen up and play a different style of footy which I'm really enjoying. I know I have to keep developing my game as a 15 and as a 10, so I'm constantly working on that over here so that when/if I do get back to New Zealand, I can hopefully just get back into to routine of things of how rugby's played back home. I'm constantly working on my game over here to better it for when I'm back in New Zealand."

There is no self-imposed deadline for when he needs to make a decision, but if he does return to New Zealand, it would be a shock to see him sign with anyone but Waikato and the Chiefs.

McKenzie was a vital cog in the Chiefs machine, playing 95 matches for the team between 2015 and the end of the 2021 season. With the 100-game milestone so close, and a well-documented history with the franchise, he admitted it would be unlikely he takes his talents elsewhere.

"I've been looked after extremely well at the Chiefs. I moved there straight out of school and it's a team I hold dearly in my heart. Even just watching them, as much as I'm loving it over here with Suntory, you do miss the lads back home.

"It's a club I love playing at. It shouldn't be a hard decision."