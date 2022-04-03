The Chiefs beat the Hurricanes 30-29 in Wellington. Video / Sky Sport

Chiefs 30

Hurricanes 29

Week by week, Josh Ioane's decision to move north looks more like a masterstroke.

The one-test All Blacks first five-eighth has been impressive in every appearance for the Chiefs this season, but none more than in their 30-29 win over the Hurricanes on Sunday.

Whenever Ioane got the ball, something notable happened – for better or worse -as he guided the team's attack, while their pack impressed around the breakdown and with their offensive contributions.

It was a tight affair against the Hurricanes - who held a halftime lead and fought back late - and an entertaining throwdown for the fans in attendance.

The Chiefs wanted to throw the ball around from the outset, but they might have shown their hand too early. A second long pass in quick succession from Ioane was easy pickings for veteran halfback TJ Perenara, who picked it off with ease and bolted away to score his 57th Hurricanes try and become the team's all-time leading try scorer.

It certainly didn't deter the Chiefs from their game plan, however. Instead, they went straight back to moving the ball. Ioane immediately atoned; breaking through the line with some slick footwork and speed before slinging the ball to a supporting player – doing so on two occasions in the same run of play - with the move ultimately seeing Anton Lienert-Brown cross the line.

Josh Ioane of the Chiefs makes a break against the Hurricanes. Photo / Getty

With 14 points scored in five minutes, it appeared fans were about to get their money's worth.

The hosts were almost in again just moments later through left wing Wes Goosen, whose attempted chip and chase bounced too high for him to regather with no one between him and the line. It was collected by Sam Cane, but the Hurricanes were right on the mark to drive him back into the in-goal and earn a 5m scrum.

One of the best attacking weapons at the back of the scrum in world rugby, Ardie Savea showed it wasn't just his ball running to be wary of. As Brad Weber jammed in on him, the Hurricanes No 8 flicked a quick ball to the blindside, with Goosen going over in the corner.

Hurricanes winger Wes Goosen beats the tackle of Chiefs Kaylum Boshier to score. Photo / Photosport

After the Chiefs settled things down with a penalty goal, the game followed suit. The teams looked to use the ball, but good defence saw the points dry up.

It was much of the same from the Chiefs in the second half, with Kaylum Boshier scoring in the corner following a move led by Ioane and impressive No 8 Pita Gus Sowakula, and within 15 minutes of the restart, the Chiefs had taken over.

The Chiefs applied pressure through building phases, looking to stretch the Hurricanes' defence. They went further ahead with Chase Tiatia dancing around defenders for a well-taken try, but the Hurricanes stayed in touch through a terrific finish from Julian Savea in the corner.

With eight points between the teams inside the final 10 minutes, the game was well and truly on – and Ardie Savea caught the Chiefs napping with a quick tap from a penalty on the Chiefs' 22. Julian Savea made a good tackle after reserve halfback Jamie Booth put in a difficult kick, and it was Booth who then got over the ball for the penalty. Ardie Savea was quick to take the tap, and was too strong from close range.

Within the space of five minutes it had gone from a 15-point game to a one-point game, and the Hurricanes were playing with confidence. However, two big defensive plays followed by a 50/22 from Bryn Gatland relieved the Chiefs of all pressure and they were able to close out the win.

Chiefs 30 (Anton Lienert-Brown, Kaylum Boshier, Chase Tiatia tries; Josh Ioane 2 cons, 3 pens, Bryn Gatland con)

Hurricanes 29 (TJ Perenara, Wes Goosen, Julian Savea, Ardie Savea tries; Jordie Barrett 3 cons, pen)

HT: 13-15