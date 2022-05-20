Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Super Rugby Pacific: 'It just wasn't meant to be' - Richard Kahui reflects on career ahead of Chiefs clash

7 minutes to read
Richard Kahui was an integral part of the All Blacks' 2011 Rugby World Cup-winning squad. Photo / Photosport

Richard Kahui was an integral part of the All Blacks' 2011 Rugby World Cup-winning squad. Photo / Photosport

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Multimedia Journalist

Preparing to run out at Hamilton's FMG Stadium at Super Rugby level is a position Richard Kahui never thought he'd be in again.

In the late 2000s and early 2010s, Kahui was a force in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.