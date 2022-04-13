The Blues have never been better placed under Leon MacDonald for a crack at the Crusaders. Photo / Photosport

Friday night represents a significant juncture in the Blues' development, a chance to assess their true title credentials.

The Crusaders in Christchurch, where the Blues last won 18 years ago, remains Super Rugby's benchmark.

Last Saturday's 25-0 shutout of the Chiefs in Hamilton hinted the Blues turned a corner with their sixth successive win this season. On that occasion, their grit superseded the glam.

Joe Schmidt's defensive fingerprints were writ large in the resilience the Blues repeatedly demonstrated to hold firm in the face of conceding three yellow cards.

The chance now arrives to take the next step – to prove to themselves as much as anyone else that they possess the mental resolve to match their physical abilities.

After a substandard start to the season, in large part due to the constant scheduling changes and Covid disruption, this is the headline fixture, the shot in the arm Super Rugby desperately needs.

The Crusaders claimed last year's Aotearoa crown while the Blues broke their 18-year title drought with transtasman success. At the midway mark this season, New Zealand supremacy will be determined in what many expect to be a grand final preview.

In Leon MacDonald's four-year tenure the Blues have never been better placed, never embraced more belief, to contest the mantle.

From the lineout drive to the set piece and breakdown pressure, Blues forwards coach Tom Coventry has the pack humming. Schmidt, after working as an informal mentor to MacDonald last year, continues to improve the Blues defensive systems and hunger to get off the ground.

Chiefs' Sam Cane is tackled by Mark Telea of the Blues. Photo / Photosport

Beauden Barrett's composure and game management to guide the Blues through a tumultuous period with 13 men last week bodes well, too, while Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's comeback from a shoulder injury and Nepo Laulala's return from his three-week suspension should provide spark off the bench.

All Blacks halfback Finlay Christie is another valuable returnee after pulling out in the warm-up last week, and oh how Luke Romano, let go after 136 games for the Crusaders, would love to topple his former teammates.

"It's exciting for Roger, he's done a great job getting himself back fit. He's a great professional. The way he trains is good for the team so let's hope he is the lucky charm," Coventry said.

All Blacks prop Ofa Tuungafasi had 28 stitches in his head after copping a stray boot against the Chiefs. Six days later, he starts again. In many respects that willingness to front, a trait captain Dalton Papalii typifies, epitomises the Blues' attitude.

"I was next to Ofa when the boot came up," Papalii said. "I tried to pick him up and then saw his face. You're not injured on defence so I told him to get back in the line."

As the Blues project an upward trend, the Crusaders display vulnerabilities. Scott Robertson's men lost at home to the Chiefs earlier this year and in recent weeks narrowly snuck past the Highlanders and Hurricanes, both of whom had ample chances to emerge victorious.

The Crusaders' best performance of the season came against the Chiefs in Hamilton when they arrived with ferocious intent at the breakdown. On the whole, though, they perhaps don't carry the same fear factor this season.

While the Blues respect the Crusaders, they travel south with a determination to take the game to the locals.

Beauden Barrett and the Blues celebrate after their shutout victory over the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

Coventry praised Robertson's success in navigating the Crusaders to five titles in as many years – going as far to admit the other New Zealand franchises have attempted to copy their recruitment and retention formula.

Yet beneath those platitudes lies a sense the Blues are ready to rise for the ultimate test of character.

"Teams have been chasing them for a long time but history needs to be changed sooner or later," Coventry said. "It's our turn to have a go. We respect and admire everything they've done but we need to go down there and get the job done. There's been some signs that we've been improving. You've got to go down there and play.

"They haven't been able to put teams away as much and they've got a few injuries to some of their key players so maybe that comes into play, but I've got no doubt they'll be tough to beat."

Crusaders v Blues

Friday, 7.05pm, Christchurch

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Braydon Ennor, David Havili, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Richie Mo'unga, Bryn Hall, Cullen Grace, Tom Christie, Ethan Blackadder, Zach Gallagher, Scott Barrett (c), Oli Jager, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody.

Reserves: Ricky Jackson, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Dominic Gardner, Pablo Matera, Mitch Drummond, Fergus Burke, George Bridge.

Blues: Stephen Perofeta, AJ Lam, Rieko Ioane, Bryce Heem, Mark Telea, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie, Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papalii (c), Tom Robinson, Josh Goodhue, Luke Romano, Ofa Tuungafasi, Kurt Eklund, Alex Hodgman.

Reserves: Ricky Riccitelli, Jordan Lay, Nepo Laulala, James Tucker, Adrian Choat, Taufua Funaki, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Zarn Sullivan/Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.