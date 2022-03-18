Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Super Rugby Pacific: How Moana Pasifika have dealt with disrupted debut season

5 minutes to read
Focus Sport: Weekend preview show with Cheree Kinnear and Kate Wells

Focus Sport: Weekend preview show with Cheree Kinnear and Kate Wells

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

Moana Pasifika just want to play a game of footy.

For the fourth time in five rounds of Super Rugby Pacific, it was starting to look as though the newest team in the competition were

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.