How will Folau Fakatava shape up after the departure of club legend Aaron Smith? Photo / Photosport

As the countdown to the Super Rugby Pacific 2024 kickoff on Friday gathers momentum, the Herald has examined the talking points for each team. Today, we look at the Highlanders.

Why Highlanders fans should be optimistic

The Highlanders, in their eccentric tradition, embark on yet another season of metamorphosis. The departure of Aaron Smith, a living legend and the most capped player in their history, might be seen as a death knell by some. However, the Highlanders faithful should look beyond the past and peer into the unpredictable future.

The return of Jamie Joseph, who led the Highlanders to their first and only Super Rugby title in 2015, as the head of rugby adds an experienced touch to the coaching staff. His four-year deal involves mentoring head coach Clarke Dermody and influencing the team’s direction.

Integrating Joseph’s insights with Dermody’s vision will be critical for the Highlanders’ evolution. Captain Billy Harmon has been singing the praises of Joseph and his combination with Dermody, setting the standard around the team’s environment and building its culture.

The Highlanders have invested in a high-performance programme, taking inspiration from the success of their neighbours, the Crusaders. As the first graduates of this programme enter the squad, the effectiveness of nurturing local talent will be scrutinised.

Young prospects like Ajay Faleafaga, Cam Millar, Fabian Holland and Saula Ma’u could play pivotal roles, providing a glimpse into the club’s rebuild and prospects. The emphasis on local talent from the high-performance programme fosters a grounded team environment, setting the stage for long-term success.

The franchise’s focus on nurturing young talent from its development systems and strategic signings like Timoci Tavatavanawai, Rhys Patchell and Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens signals a commitment to building a formidable team in the seasons to come.

The upcoming season will be a litmus test for the squad’s resilience and ability to fill the shoes of departed stars. Harmon’s elevation to captaincy after an impressive performance last year hints at a new leadership era and the team must rally behind him to forge a path to success.

Billy Harmon of the Highlanders and James Lay of Moana Pasifika. The two sides play each other in round one. Photo / Photosport

Why Highlanders fans should be worried

The departure of iconic figures like Smith and Shannon Frizell undoubtedly leaves a void of experience.

A cloud of concern hovers over the Highlanders as they face an unsettling record against fellow New Zealand Super Rugby sides. With 16 consecutive losses in New Zealand derbies stretching over two seasons (excluding Moana Pasifika), the team must confront the formidable challenge posed by the Blues, Chiefs, Hurricanes and Crusaders. The departure of key players intensifies the hurdle, making it crucial for the Highlanders to find cohesion and resilience within their revamped squad.

The infusion of youthful vigour and interesting signings suggests a commitment to long-term success rather than immediate results. With an average age of 24, the timeline for the Highlanders’ competitiveness is unlikely to take effect this year.

The big questions

The first that comes to mind is can Folau Fakatava fill the void left by the iconic Smith? His skillset, a blend of traditional passing and modern running, presents an exciting prospect. The development of Fakatava, mentored by Smith in recent seasons, will be closely watched, offering a glimpse into the team’s future dynamics.

Additionally, the competition for the playmaker role, with former Wales international Patchell and young guns Faleafaga and Millar in contention, raises uncertainties about who will lead the backline to success.

A dark horse

One of the most intriguing signings for the Highlanders is winger Timoci Tavatavanawai. Hailing from Moana Pasifika, Tavatavanawai is known for his elusive running and try-scoring prowess. At 25 years old, he brings experience and a formidable skill set and, if he plays to his potential, he could redefine the Highlanders’ attacking capabilities and potentially earn himself a spot among the All Blacks.

Highlanders 2024 squad

Props: Jermaine Ainsley, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Ethan De Groot, Ayden Johnstone, Luca Inch, Saula Ma’u

Hookers: Henry Bell, Ricky Jackson, Jack Taylor

Locks: Mitchell Dunshea, Fabian Holland, Pari Pari Parkinson, Max Hicks, Will Tucker

Loose forwards; Nikora Broughton, Billy Harmon, Tom Sanders, Sean Withy, Oliver Haig, Hayden Michaels, Hugh Renton

Halfbacks: James Arscott, Folau Fakatava, Nathan Hastie

First five-eighths: Rhys Patchell, Cameron Millar, Ajay Faleafaga

Midfielders: Sam Gilbert, Josh Timu, Jake Te Hiwi, Tanielu Tele’a, Matt Whaanga

Outside backs: Martín Bogado, Jacob Ratumaituvuki-Kneepkens, Jonah Lowe, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Connor Garden-Bachop, Jona Nareki.

Luke Kirkness is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He previously covered consumer affairs for the Herald and was an assistant news director in the Bay of Plenty. He won Student Journalist of the Year in 2019.