Jamie Joseph is returning to the Highlanders as their head of rugby on a four-year deal.

Joseph led the Highlanders to their only Super Rugby championship victory in 2015 before moving to Japan in 2016 to coach the national team.

The newly-created role involves leading the Highlanders rugby programme, including recruitment and retention of players, supporting the coaching group and mentoring the head coach.

The 53-year-old takes up the position in the early part of next year, following the World Cup in France.

In a statement, Joseph said the role was a “great opportunity” to give back to the club and the region that meant so much to him.

“I did my study at the University of Otago, played for Otago and my family have enjoyed being raised and schooled in Dunedin.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time as head coach of the Highlanders, so I am genuinely excited about returning to the south to offer my services to the club in 2024.

The former All Black said there were similarities between the Highlanders and Japan and he would draw on his experiences to get the best out of the playing group and coaching team.

“When I first started with the Highlanders, they were on a bit of a lean run but over time we were able to connect with the community and put together a successful team and coaching group,” Joseph said.

“I can see no reason why that cannot be repeated.

“It was a bit the same when I first came to Japan, I knew we would have to galvanise the public behind the Brave Blossoms for the World Cup tournament to be a real success in Japan.

“The key to that was always going to be a lot of hard work and a team playing a brand of rugby that folks could be proud of and excited by.”

Highlanders chairman Peter Kean said the club could count themselves “very fortunate” to have attracted Joseph.

“His accomplishments with the Highlanders and then in Japan have seen him become a sought-after coach in world rugby.

“His experience will no doubt be a significant boost to our rugby programme and young coaching team.”

Highlanders head coach Clarke Dermody viewed Joseph’s appointment as a step in the right direction and the advice and direction he would bring was “exciting”.

“Whilst this a new position for the club, it is common in other parts of the world. I see enormous value in having a proven and experienced world-class coach like Jamie leading the overall rugby programme,” Dermody said.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Rugby manager of professional rugby Simon Simmers thought it was “a real coup” to have someone of Joseph’s experience returning to New Zealand long-term.

“His extended commitment is indicative of the immense passion and care he has for the wider Highlanders region and his desire to see the club prosper,” Simmers said.

“Jamie is widely recognised as one of the most astute coaching minds in the game and we have no doubt he will influence and enhance the strength of rugby down south and further connect the Highlanders to their passionate fan base.”

Joseph coached the Māori All Blacks and Barbarians sides to winning records before taking the reins of Japan in 2016.

With the Brave Blossoms, Joseph managed to post three wins and a draw against Tier 1 nations, with home wins at the 2019 Rugby World Cup over Ireland and Scotland clear highlights.