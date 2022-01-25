Voyager 2021 media awards
Super Rugby Pacific: Good news for the Blues ahead of challenging season

3 minutes to read
Blues assistant coach Tom Coventry. Photo / Photosport

Liam Napier
Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

In unsettling times the Blues have moved to secure some semblance of certainty by locking in forwards coach Tom Coventry for a further two years.

Coventry has led the Blues forwards since 2019 and his

