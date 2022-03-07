Hurricanes players huddle during a preseason clash. Photo / Photosport

The Hurricanes' upcoming Super Rugby Pacific game is in doubt after positive Covid-19 cases within the team environment.

Hurricanes assistant coach Chris Gibbes confirmed that an undisclosed number of players tested positive for the virus, but didn't expand on the details.

"What I can confirm is that we have got Covid in the environment, I'm just not at liberty to tell you who and how many players we've got, but it's in the environment and we're working really hard to manage it."

Gibbes said he hoped they will be able to get a team out this weekend.

"We're preparing to take on these guys this weekend, and that's what we're focussed on.

"What we can control is making sure we stay healthy and we're doing everything we can in that space."

The team didn't train on Monday.

Ahead of the start of the Super Rugby season last month, a Covid-19 outbreak within the Moana Pasifika squad forced their first two games of the season to be postponed.

The Hurricanes are scheduled to take on Moana Pasifika at Sky Stadium in Wellington on Saturday.

- more to come