Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Gregor Paul: The two All Blacks candidates to become the next 'mythical beast'

5 minutes to read
Tom Robinson of the Blues looks on following the round two Super Rugby Pacific match between the Blues and the Hurricanes. Photo / Getty Images.

Tom Robinson of the Blues looks on following the round two Super Rugby Pacific match between the Blues and the Hurricanes. Photo / Getty Images.

Gregor Paul
By
Gregor Paul

Reporter

OPINION:

It's true that New Zealand hasn't had much success in building or utilising hybrid forwards who can slot into the back-row as well as they can lock.

But here we are 18 months out

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.