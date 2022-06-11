The Crusaders beat the Chiefs 20-7 in the Super Rugby semifinal. Video / Sky Sport

The Crusaders have sent an ominous warning to whoever they meet in the Super Rugby Pacific final.

In their semifinal against the Chiefs in Christchurch on Friday night, the match didn't play out to plan for coach Scott Robertson's side. They were forced into a late change with Sam Whitelock succumbing to a thumb injury, were under the pump for the majority of the contest, had just 38 per cent of the possession, spent 30 minutes with just 14 men, and were forced to substitute Codie Taylor at half time due to a calf niggle.

And yet, they found a way to extend their flawless record in home playoff games, with a 20-7 win.

While the Crusaders didn't get many opportunities with the ball, their defence was heroic. They made 246 tackles – 140 more than the Chiefs – and forced seven turnovers. Coupled with their ability to strike from anywhere and execute when they have the chance, the Crusaders proved to be too good.

"Defence wins championships," Robertson said of his side's performance after the match, "and they've given us a chance for next week."

Robertson added that a technical issue meant he and his coaching staff weren't able to see the live statistics during the match, so while it was obvious his side was doing plenty of defensive work, he was unaware of how huge their tackle count was until after the game.

"We normally get tackle counts when you're in the box, and tackle counts are reflective of if you've kicked poorly or errors or discipline, and they were all down. No one could tell us anything, we just kept tackling and staying in the moment, because all the stats went out the window."

The Crusaders were forced to make more than 200 tackles in their win over the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

The Crusaders now await the winner of the semifinal between the Blues and Brumbies. Should the Blues win, the Crusaders will travel to Auckland next weekend. If the Brumbies win, the Crusaders will host the final.

With the heavy defensive workload, Robertson was thankful that the game was played on Friday as it gave them an extra day of recovery leading into the final. It's one that many players will need.

"We're banged up; you don't make 200-odd tackles and not have a good casualty ward. So, we'll rest up, freshen up for next week, and we'll go again."

It will also provide an extra day for Whitelock and Taylor to be fit to take their places in the squad for the final, as well as reserve hooker Brodie McAlister, who Robertson said was dealing with a pectoral niggle but was able to play the second half against the Chiefs.

Whether Pablo Matera will be available for the final remains to be seen, with the 78-match Argentinean international red carded. Matera did not commit an offence that was worthy of a straight red card, but was shown yellow cards for a professional foul in the 20th minute, and a high shot on Bryn Gatland just two minutes after he had returned to the pitch.

"What Pablo did [against Gatland], I thought personally, was a penalty. It wasn't a red card,'' Robertson said.

"We are hopeful he will be available.''