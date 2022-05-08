Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Super Rugby Pacific: Christian Leali'ifano reflects on career after taking career points tally beyond 1000

4 minutes to read
Christian Leali'ifano with his son Jeremih after scoring his 1000th Super Rugby point. Photo / Photosport

Christian Leali'ifano with his son Jeremih after scoring his 1000th Super Rugby point. Photo / Photosport

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Multimedia Journalist

As Christian Leali'ifano looked towards goal posts to gauge an impending penalty goal attempt at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday, the process was no different to any other attempt he had take in his career.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.