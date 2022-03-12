Chiefs stun Crusaders with last minute try Video / Sky Sports

Chiefs 24

Crusaders 21

What a difference a week can make.

In Auckland last weekend, the Chiefs missed an opportunity to win against the Blues on the hooter. In Christchurch against the Crusaders on Saturday night, they didn't let history repeat.

The Chiefs stunned the Crusaders late, with two tries in the final five minutes claiming a 24-21 win and handing the Crusaders their first loss in 11 matches.

Dejected Crusaders players after defeat to the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

In their first game at home this season, it was all Crusaders early on. Dominant in possession and territory, the hosts threw plenty at the Chiefs defence but only came away with a penalty to show for in the opening 10 minutes.

Instead, it was the visitors who got the first try of the night, through a rather fortunate series of events. After a pressure-easing penalty allowed them to kick to touch inside Crusaders territory, the ensuing lineout overshot the target but landed in the hands of loosehead prop Aidan Ross at the back. A wayward pass then bounced favourably and the ball shifted quickly to Emoni Narawa, who showed some speed and footwork before putting Shaun Stevenson over in the corner.

It was a period of play that encapsulated the game – it wasn't always pretty, but it sure was entertaining.

The Crusaders hit back almost immediately. A set play from the back of the scrum in Chiefs territory saw the Crusaders work the blindside and kick into space; the bounce getting the better of Chiefs No 8 Pita Gus Sowakula, and sitting up for David Havili to plant over the line.

There were several almost-tries, but strong defensive efforts stifled them – most notably when Sowakula knocked the ball from Ethan Blackadder's grasp as he was about to dot down. Sowakula was everywhere for the Chiefs and continues to be the form player of the competition.

Leading 14-10 at the break, the Crusaders soon extended their lead. As they did in the first half, the Crusaders dominated the early possession and were relentless in their endeavour. The Chiefs defended well, but were ultimately cracked when Codie Taylor found Braydon Ennor with a slick no-look inside ball five metres from the try line, with the centre going over untouched.

From there, it was the Crusaders who showed their defensive mettle.

While errors crept into the game in the first half, the Chiefs were terrific in their ball retention in the second stanza. With plenty of time in possession, the visitors went at their hosts – and they kept coming.

But the Crusaders kept tackling. The hosts were smart in their defence – not rushing or overcommitting defenders to the tackle, keeping their line tight and counter-rucking with plenty of success.

After plugging away seemingly all half, the Chiefs finally broke through in the 75th minute with Stevenson again dotting down – this time with a spectacular diving finish. Bryn Gatland's ensuing conversion closed the gap to four points.

Shaun Stevenson of the Chiefs scores a try in the tackle of Braydon Ennor of the Crusaders. Photo / Photosport

While the Crusaders had been immense defensively, the fact they had to make over 200 tackles to the Chiefs' sub-100 began to show, and the Chiefs took advantage of the fatigue.

After penalties allowed the Chiefs deep into the Crusaders half at the death, it was set up for someone to be a hero. It was reserve back Rameka Poihipi who donned his cape and soared into action, with the quick ball movement finding him on the wing to slide over for the win.

Chiefs 24 (Shaun Stevenson 2, Rameka Poihipi tries; Bryn Gatland 3 cons, pen)

Crusaders 21 (David Havili, Braydon Ennor try; Richie Mo'unga con, 3 pens)

HT: 10-14