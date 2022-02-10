The Blues are in isolation after one of their players was deemed a possible Covid-19 close contact. Photo / Photosport

The Blues are in isolation after one of their players was deemed a possible Covid-19 close contact. Photo / Photosport

The Blues Super Rugby squad have overcome their first scare with the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

A member of the Blues squad in Queenstown was identified as a possible close contact on Wednesday night, and he and his roommate were separated from the rest of the team as the entire squad went into isolation in their hotel and underwent testing.

But fortunately for the team, the squad all returned negative Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Tests and resumed training in their Queenstown bubble today, in line with health protocols.

The Blues player who was identified as a close contact has returned a negative PCR test result and continues to isolate in the team hotel following the advice provided by health authorities.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) is continuing to work closely with Moana Pasifika after a player, who trained with the squad on Monday morning prior to their departure to Queenstown on a charter flight, was subsequently identified as a close contact.

That player did not travel with the team, but Moana Pasifika made the proactive decision to test the full squad this morning.

Test results continue to be processed and NZR and Moana Pasifika will provide an update on the team's situation as soon as possible.

Any positive tests would put the opening game of Super Rugby Pacific in doubt, with the opening match of the competition – set to be played between the Blues and Moana Pasifika – just eight days away.

"We always knew that, given just how transmissible Omicron is and how quickly it has swept the globe, it was a distinct possibility our teams could be affected, despite our efforts to relocate teams and the heightened protocols within our environments," New Zealand Rugby general manager of professional rugby and performance Chris Lendrum said last night.

"We are working with public health officials to ensure we are minimising any risk of infection within the Super Rugby bubble and within the local community."