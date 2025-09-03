Advertisement
Super Rugby Pacific: Blues to remain at Eden Park after consultation process

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Beauden Barrett high-fives Rieko Ioane after scoring for the Blues. Photo / Photosport

Eden Park will remain as the exclusive home of the Blues for at least the next two years, following a consultation process with fans and stakeholders.

As reported by the Herald last month, the Blues were eyeing Go Media Stadium (Mt Smart) for at least two matches in 2026.

