Beauden Barrett high-fives Rieko Ioane after scoring for the Blues. Photo / Photosport

Eden Park will remain as the exclusive home of the Blues for at least the next two years, following a consultation process with fans and stakeholders.

As reported by the Herald last month, the Blues were eyeing Go Media Stadium (Mt Smart) for at least two matches in 2026.

The 2026 Super Rugby Pacific schedule was released last week and all Blues’ home games were listed as “TBC”.

The franchise announced today that Eden Park will be the venue for all home games in 2026 and 2027, excluding the Super Round clash against the Queensland Reds in Christchurch on Anzac Day.

The decision came after a review, with feedback gathered from surveys, forums and conversations with players, members, commercial partners and community stakeholders.