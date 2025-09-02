Assistant coach Scott Hansen and All Blacks loose forward Wallace Sititi speak about preparations for their upcoming game against the Springboks. Video / Alyse Wright

Former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry believes New Zealand will respond to their recent discipline issues and extend their unbeaten streak at Eden Park when they host the Springboks on Saturday.

The All Blacks are coming off a historic 29-23 Rugby Championship defeat to Argentina in Buenos Aires a fortnight ago and are searching for their first win over South Africa in five meetings.

Discipline has been a recurring problem under Scott Robertson, with 17 cards handed out in 19 tests. In seven of those, they have ended the match with 14 players on the field due to a late card.

When reduced to 14 men, the All Blacks have been outscored 51-16, compared with a 28-5 advantage when playing with an extra man.

Adding to the stakes is the All Blacks’ 50-test unbeaten run at Eden Park, stretching back to 1994.