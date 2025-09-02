Advertisement
All Blacks v Springboks: Sir Graham Henry expects ‘something special’ at Eden Park

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Assistant coach Scott Hansen and All Blacks loose forward Wallace Sititi speak about preparations for their upcoming game against the Springboks. Video / Alyse Wright
Former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry believes New Zealand will respond to their recent discipline issues and extend their unbeaten streak at Eden Park when they host the Springboks on Saturday.

The All Blacks are coming off a historic 29-23 Rugby Championship defeat to Argentina in Buenos Aires a

