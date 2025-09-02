“They’ve been galvanised by the loss in Buenos Aires. Argentina played superbly, and the All Blacks showed great humility afterwards.
“But they’ll be hurting, and a hurting All Blacks side usually responds in the next test. I’m expecting something special.”
All eyes are on Thursday when the teams are named and there are lots of questions around who will be the two All Blacks halfbacks for the clash.
First-choice Cam Roigard has already been ruled out because of a stress fracture in his foot, while Noah Hotham is also sidelined after ankle surgery and Cortez Ratima is under an injury cloud with a broken rib.
Finlay Christie, who started against the Pumas, will likely wear the No 9 jersey again, with either Kyle Preston or Xavier Roe a chance of making their test debut off the bench.
“Christie was one of the best players against Argentina,” Henry said. ”He’d been dropped before, wasn’t even in the top three, and now he’s starting again.
“Last week he produced a strong performance and now he’s got a chance to cement his spot for the next few years. Playing at a ground he knows well, he’ll be eager to seize the opportunity.”
Henry expects there might be one other change to the team.
“I think the forwards have been excellent, developing depth and competition,” Henry said. ”The backs just need to step up.
“I think one of the wingers might be replaced, we’ll have to wait and see.”