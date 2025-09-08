Advertisement
Struggling Moana Pasifika helped through last season with interest-free grace period on government loan

Kate MacNamara
By
Business Journalist·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Debbie Sorensen says there is "significant interest" from players wanting to switch. Video / Dean Purcell

An interest-free grace period on a publicly funded $3 million debt is the most recent in a series of loan variations granted to the financially troubled professional rugby team Moana Pasifika.

Interest on the debt will not accrue during the grace period; rather, the term of the loan has been

