Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Super Rugby Pacific: Blues midfielder Roger Tuivasa-Sheck on frustrations, his biggest weakness and finally feeling at home in rugby

4 minutes to read
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck says he finally feels at home in rugby after a frustrating start to his switch from league. Photo / Photosport

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck says he finally feels at home in rugby after a frustrating start to his switch from league. Photo / Photosport

NZ Herald
By Elliott Smith

Three months into his professional rugby union playing career with the Blues, former Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is beginning to feel at home following a career change that hasn't gone all his own way.

After

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.