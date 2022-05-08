Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Phil Gifford: Six talking points from Super Rugby Pacific

5 minutes to read
Rieko Ioane and the Blues are producing attacking rugby as exciting as any in their history. Photo / Getty

Rieko Ioane and the Blues are producing attacking rugby as exciting as any in their history. Photo / Getty

Phil Gifford
By
Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford is a renowned sports journalist and broadcaster.

OPINION:

Phil Gifford runs through six talking points from this weekend's round of Super Rugby Pacific.

They're not fooling around

It's a measure of the unity in the Blues squad that when the Rebels led

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.