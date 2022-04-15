The Blues held on in the final minutes to deny the Crusaders. Video / Sky Sport

The Blues held on in the final minutes to deny the Crusaders. Video / Sky Sport

All Blacks and Blues midfielder Rieko Ioane has been praised for a sensational match-saving tackle in the dying stages of his side's 27-23 win over the Crusaders.

The Blues were put under pressure by the Crusaders right until the last minute, as the home side threw everything at the Blues defence in search of the winning try.

The Crusaders' best chance to steal the win came in the 78th minute when Richie Mo'unga swung a pass wide to Dominic Gardiner on the right flank, where the replacement lock seemed to have the goal line at his mercy.

But a superb defensive effort from Ioane and Blues captain Dalton Papalii forced Gardiner into touch, thanks in large part to Ioane's recovery speed and textbook tackle.

Rieko Ioane made up a lot of ground to make the try-saving tackle. Photo / Sky Sport

Sky Sport commentator Justin Marshall was one of many to praise Ioane's tackle, which secured the ball and didn't allow Gardiner to stretch out to place the ball.

"That's some sort of tackle because the tackle is good enough that it's around the mid-section and he secures the ball, Rieko Ioane," Marshall said during Sky Sport's broadcast of the match.

"So in the roll, there was no way that Gardiner could reach out and place it. He couldn't even get his arms out to free the ball. What a sensational defensive effort from Rieko Ioane."

Marshall's co-commentator Ian Smith agreed: "Rieko Ioane, absolutely fantastic tackle there. Where was Sevu Reece with the standing start? They just lacked that extra bit of speed out wide. He really has added something, young Dominic Gardiner since he's been there. Pressure on the Blues when they tried to clear and then he had the moment. They needed Reece and the speed; they had someone a little slower. What a tackle."

The Crusaders would have more ball in the Blues 22 as the clocked ticked towards the 80th minute, but the Blues defence was resolute to secure their first win in Christchurch since 2004.

Rieko Ioane was one of the Blues' heroes in their first win over the Crusaders in Christchurch since 2004. Photo / Photosport

Papalii, who was immense on both sides of the ball throughout the game, played his own part in the 78th minute try-saver, helping Ioane bundle Gardiner into touch.

He said after the match he was still dazed from a previous tackle, but shrugged it off and got back up to help save the try.

"I was a bit dizzy after the previous hit but that's what it's all about. You're never injured on defence so you just get back up and go again."

The Blues captain said he was proud of his team's effort, especially during the last 10 minutes of the game.

"I don't even have the words. For me it was quite emotional out there. The last 10 minutes, the boys just dug deep and I couldn't have asked any more from my lads for coming down here and doing the job. All week we said it was finals footy. The Crusaders have had that platform for so many years and to finally come down here and do the job, it's been truly special."