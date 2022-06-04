Blues v Highlanders highlights. Video / Sky Sport

Blues 35

Highlanders 6

One down, two hurdles to clear for the Blues.

Two strikes from stand-in skipper Beauden Barrett propelled the Blues to their 14th straight win of the season, and into next Saturday's home semifinal against the winner of the Brumbies and Hurricanes quarter-final.

This year's pacesetters needed the best part of 30 minutes to settle their nerves, and expunge a forgettable opening period, but once the desired go-forward ball and quick ruck delivery arrived, the Blues' potent attacking threats were unstoppable.

This wasn't the most polished performance the Blues have delivered this season. Far from it. They led 14-6 after a largely error-riddled first half but gradually grew into dominant mode, eventually scoring five-tries-to-none to put the foot on the throat of an average Highlanders side that finish the year with four wins from 15 attempts.

The Highlanders, to be fair, were well in the fight of a scrappy contest until hooker Andrew Makalio was sent off in the 21st minute for a no-arms shot on Blues lock Tom Robinson. The decision was debatable on some levels, with Robinson falling into the tackle and Makalio committed but the failure to wrap his arms left him at the mercy of officials.

From there, the odds further stacked against the visitors.

Over 23,500 turned out at Eden Park on Saturday night. Seven days on, a few more will trickle through the gates as expectations continue to lift on Leon MacDonald's men as they chase the Blues' first fully-fledged Super Rugby title since 2003.

Blues teammates celebrate a Beauden Barrett try. Photo / Photosport

While Barrett's two tries will dominate highlight reels – his form is certainly pleasing from an All Blacks perspective – with the Highlanders restored to their full contingent, the Blues goal-line defence in the second half was exceptional and would surely have cracked a smile from Joe Schmidt's stoic persona.

The Highlanders were, however, guilty of butchering at least two tries in the second half - Connor Garden-Bachop's wayward pass to an unmarked Liam Coombes-Fabling one example.

From an individual standpoint for the Blues, Robinson's ever industrious work up front set the platform for the Blues. Too often Robinson's hearty efforts are overlooked. This was another huge 65-minute shift.

Akira Ioane, who should have banked two tries, was influential as he pushes for a late-season surge for the All Blacks No 6 jersey.

Barrett stole the show, as he is making a habit of doing this season, with two blistering tries that underlined his vision, support play and pace off the mark.

Beauden Barrett races away for one of two tries against the Highlanders. Photo / Photosport

Stephen Perofeta continued his classy form with several telling incisions from the backfield, consistently creating holes with a hop and step through defenders while nailing all five conversions.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's steady progress at second-five also took another significant step forward with the former Warriors captain setting up Barrett's second after a decisive midfield bust, and claiming his first try for the Blues in the second spell.

AJ Lam made a major impact off the bench after replacing Bryce Heem early in the second half, too.

Perhaps this week's late disruption with captain Dalton Papalii undergoing appendix surgery that will end his Super Rugby campaign, forcing Adiran Choat into the starting side and Barrett to assume the leadership mantle, caused some jitters as the Blues endured a messy start.

Mark Telea and James Tucker made simple errors and Finlay Christie threw an intercept pass but, collectively, the Blues were guilty of forcing the issue on attack and lacking patience.

In the same movement as Makalio's sending off, Ioane was somehow denied the opening try despite what appeared to be a clear grounding.

The Blues did themselves few favours initially attempting to exploit their 20-minute one-man advantage by pushing offloads on a greasy Auckland evening.

At the half hour mark Marty Banks extended the Highlanders' lead to 6-0 but the Blues finally found their groove with a string of quick rucks and offloads that went to hand. This time, Ioane could not be denied after flying onto a short ball from brother Rieko.

That try belatedly sparked the Blues. Now on the front foot, Barrett cashed in. Spotting a mismatch against All Blacks prop Ethan de Groot, Barrett put the foot down with a show and go to slice through and hand the Blues a comfortable buffer at the break that they easily extended with three second-half tries.

Next week's semifinal will demand a much better start from the Blues but if they can find their composure earlier and unleash their attacking weapons with a tad more patience, they will be odds-on to host the final.

Blues 35 (Beauden Barrett 2, Akira Ioane, AJ Lam, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck tries, Stephen Perofeta 5 cons)

Highlanders 6 (Marty Banks 2 pens)

HT: 14-6