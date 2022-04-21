Beauden Barrett talks to Roger Tuivasa-Sheck during a Blues training session. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Beauden Barrett has provided a glimpse behind the scenes ahead of the Blues' trip to Melbourne, noting how impressed he has been with new recruit Roger Tuivasa-Sheck in the Blues environment.

For the first time this season, Barrett and Tuivasa-Sheck will combine in the No 10 and 12 jerseys - a combination fans have been eagerly awaiting - when the Blues take on the Fijian Drua.

While Tuivasa-Sheck has had limited time on the pitch this season due to injury, he has been putting in plenty of work and Barrett said his knowledge of the game would surprise some people.

"His physical attributes are freakish. I've seen him do things I haven't seen before on the field in one-on-ones and things like that," Barrett said.

"But I've been really impressed with his professionalism and the questions he asks and how much he knows about footy. I think a lot of people would be surprised about that; he's clearly been watching a fair bit while he was playing for the Warriors and Kiwis. He's already picked it up really quick, and I've been impressed.

"He has a lot more time than typically those playing 12 that are making the transition. He is a bit more calculated and makes good decisions out there. Rather than just being a good athlete with ball in hand, he's tactically right up there."

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck during the warm-ups. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Tuivasa-Sheck's introduction to Super Rugby Pacific has been a slow burn for the Blues in 2022, with a shoulder injury early in the season limiting him to just three appearances during this campaign.

His 15-minute cameo off the bench in the 27-23 win over the Crusaders was his first appearance since early March, and his body was put to the test straight away with a late charge from the Crusaders' attack.

Back in the starting squad, Barrett was among those hoping to see Tuivasa-Sheck with some opportunities in open space this weekend.

"Very excited," Barrett said. I think we're all hanging out to see him with ball in hand last weekend, but it was a D Day for Rog and the team in the last 20 minutes, but hopefully we can give him plenty of ball and see what he can do."

Barrett will take over captaincy duties with regular captain Dalton Papalii rested after a standout performance in the win over the Crusaders. Adrian Choat starts on the openside with Papalii out, while the tight five has been changed.

Jordan Lay, Ricky Riccitelli and Nepo Laulala will start in the front row, with James Tucker and Sam Darry at lock. In the backline, young speedster Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens gets another start at fullback in place of Stephen Perofeta while Tuivasa-Sheck replaces Bryce Heem.

Blues v Fijian Drua

Melbourne, 7.05pm Saturday

Blues: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, AJ Lam, Beauden Barrett (c), Taufa Funaki, Hoskins Sotutu, Adrian Choat, Tom Robinson, Sam Darry, James Tucker, Nepo Laulala, Ricky Riccitelli, Jordan Lay.

Reserves: Soane Vikena, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Marcel Renata, Luke Romano, Anton Segner, Lisati Milo-Harris, Tanielu Tele'a, Jock McKenzie.