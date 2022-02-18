Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Super Rugby Pacific: Ardie Savea opens up on concerns ahead of Hurricanes opening match against Crusaders

3 minutes to read
Ardie Savea will start at No8 for the Hurricanes this weekend. Photo / Photosport

Ardie Savea will start at No8 for the Hurricanes this weekend. Photo / Photosport

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

Ardie Savea has shared there are concerns among the players around travel ahead of the opening round of the Super Rugby Pacific season.

With the teams being based in a bubble in Queenstown and matches

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.