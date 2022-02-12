One way or another, TJ Perenara's Hurricanes return will be delayed. Photo / Photosport

One way or another, TJ Perenara's Hurricanes return will be delayed. Photo / Photosport

If there was ever a moment in the rugby season to get injured, TJ Perenara might have found the perfect time.

The All Blacks and Hurricanes halfback is set to be sidelined for up to four weeks after he suffered a knee injury at training, with Hurricanes coach Jason Holland calling it "a really innocuous accident".

Having not played for the Hurricanes last year due to a stint in Japan, Perenara's return will now be further delayed after he damaged his anterior cruciate ligament on Tuesday, but with the threat of Omicron looming over the debut season of Super Rugby Pacific, Perenara's timing could turn from unfortunate to convenient.

The season-opening match between the Blues and Moana Pasifika has already been postponed due to seven confirmed Covid cases in the Moana Pasifika camp, while the Blues also had a player deemed a close contact and forced into isolation in the Super Rugby Queenstown bubble.

The Hurricanes' first match, next Saturday against the Crusaders, is still set to go ahead, but with New Zealand cases of the contagious Omicron variant hitting a record 454 on Saturday, including 13 in the Southern DHB, the prospect of further cases amongst Super Rugby teams in the next week is a serious possibility.

Such cases would lead to 10-day periods of isolation, not only axing matches but also putting teams well behind their training regiments and requiring a major revamp of the schedule.

So when Holland discusses the four halfbacks who could replace Perenara – Jamie Booth, Richard Judd, Logan Henry and Leroy Carter – there is the possibility that, aside from today's preseason game against the Crusaders, there may not be many minutes that quartet are required to fill.

Should the remaining Super Rugby teams stay safe in their bubble though, Holland confirmed that the Hurricanes' other All Blacks - Jordie Barrett, Ardie Savea, Dane Coles, Asafo Aumua and Tyrel Lomax – will all be available for selection in the opening round.