There has been a Covid outbreak in the Moana Pasifika Super Rugby squad. Photo / Getty

The opening game of Super Rugby Pacific has been postponed as Covid-19 has arrived in the Super Rugby Queenstown bubble.

After it was revealed earlier in the week that a number of players were considered to be close contacts to cases in Auckland, positive tests have been returned.

New Zealand Rugby have confirmed seven players in the Moana Pasifika squad have tested positive for the virus, with their pre-season clash against the Highlanders on Saturday night cancelled and the season opening match against the Blues postponed.

Yesterday, Moana Pasifika chief executive Pelenato Sakalia said while RAT results were negative, the team's PCR testing had been diverted to Dunedin and therefore delayed due to resources being committed to assessing the Queenstown outbreak.

All members of the other five New Zealand-based Super Rugby Pacific squads have tested negative for Covid-19 and will continue preparations for the start of the season, including pre-season fixtures in Queenstown this weekend.

The Highlanders will now play in a game of three halves against the Blues and the Chiefs on Saturday afternoon in their final pre-season outing, the Chiefs confirmed on Friday night, indicating those three squads remained Covid-free after the Blues' scare earlier this week and the Chiefs having played against Moana Pasifika in preseason last week. The Crusaders and Hurricanes will meet in a pre-season match as well.

The Super Rugby Pacific Competitions Committee confirmed further work was to be done between NZR, alongside joint venture partner Rugby Australia, Sanzaar and broadcast partners Sky to explore options to play the postponed match, and will update teams, fans and media in due course.

"Our thoughts are with the players who have tested positive, and our focus is on ensuring the have the full support of NZR as they deal with their situation," NZR general manager of professional rugby Chris Lendrum. We also share the disappointment of the Moana Pasifika players, coaches, staff and fans. We know how hard they have worked and how eager they are to get out on the field.

"However, we also remain confident Moana Pasifika can get through this period of isolation and join the Super Rugby Pacific season and will be doing everything we can to support them over the coming weeks."