Super Rugby Aotearoa 2021: Blues hooker Kurt Eklund hit with three week ban

Blues forward Kurt Eklund celebrates his second try against the Crusaders. Photosport

Blues hooker Kurt Eklund has been suspended for three weeks for a dangerous tackle on Sunday.

The Sanzaar Foul Play Review Committee has accepted a guilty plea after he was cited for a tackle in the 67th minute of the Super Rugby Aotearoa loss to the Crusaders.

Eklund flipped Crusaders winger Sevu Reece over which resulted in a penalty at the time following a TMO review.

Eklund has been suspended from all forms of the game up to and including 16 April 2021.

The Foul Play Review Committee deemed the act of foul play merited a mid-range entry point of six weeks due to the World Rugby instructions that dictate any incident of foul play involving contact with the head must start at a mid-range level, a statement said.

However, taking into account mitigating factors including the fact the Eklund pleaded guilty at the first available opportunity, the Foul Play Review Committee reduced the suspension to three weeks. He was entitled to a full 50 percent reduction due to no prior offences on his record.

It means Eklund will miss games against the Chiefs, Hurricanes and Highlanders.