Phil Gifford: Sickening Super Rugby moment deserves greater punishment

5 minutes to read

Sevu Reece lies on the ground after being flipped over by Blues hooker Kurt Eklund. Photo / Sky Sport

Phil Gifford
By:

Phil Gifford is a renowned sports journalist and co-host on Afternoons on Newstalk ZB, Tuesday - Friday from 12-4pm with Simon Barnett.

OPINION:

Six rugby talking points from the weekend and the return of an old friend.

How much damage does a decision like this do to recruiting young players for rugby?

The biggest game of the

