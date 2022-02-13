Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie. Photo / AP

It's the greatest day in American sport. The Super Bowl! But who knows what the hell is actually happening?!

Join The Alternative Commentary Collective for a Watch Along of the Super Bowl as they hold your hand through every four down conversion, pick six and flag on the play.

LA strike first

The Rams get the first touchdown of the game through midseason pickup Odell Beckham Jr. Facing a 3rd and 3 at the Bengals 17, Stafford finds an open Beckham and the Rams take the early 7-0 lead.

Punter's time to shine

First chance with the ball and the Rams are forced to punt after converting one first down before Stafford is sacked for the first time in the game. The Bengals then take a punt of their own, going for it on fourth and one but can't convert and turn the ball over on the Rams' 49.

'It is time for the Super Bowl'

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson stands on the field and does his best impression of Phil Gould to get the game underway. 'It is time for the Super Bowl' he says.

Coin toss

The Bengals win the coin toss! Which is bad. Tennis great Billie Jean King was the coin tosser. The winner of the coin toss has lost the last seven Super Bowls. The Bengals differ their decision which means the Rams choose to take the ball first.

Let's go

The teams are on the field and ready to go. Joe Burrow is leading the Cincinnati Bengals with Matthew Stafford all decked out in the Rams' modern throwback white jerseys. This is the first Super Bowl berth for each.

Burrow is the fastest to go from No. 1 overall pick to starting in this game.

Stafford had never won a playoff game before this postseason after the Rams traded for him. Stafford comes in with 49,995 yards passing and 323 TD passes. That's the most ever for a quarterback making his first Super Bowl appearance. Stafford needs only 209 yards passing to become the sixth player to reach 6,000 in a single season.