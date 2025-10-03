Sport panel with Winston Aldworth, NZH Head of Sport and Chris Reive, NZH Sports Journalist with Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW.

US authorities could conduct immigration sweeps at next year’s Super Bowl, a Trump administration official has warned, after the announcement that Puerto Rican megastar Bad Bunny will headline the halftime show.

“There is nowhere that you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally, not the Super Bowl and nowhere else,” said Corey Lewandowski, an adviser to Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem.

“We will find you. We will apprehend you. We will put you in a detention facility, and we will deport you,” he said in a podcast this week with conservative influencer Benny Johnson.

President Donald Trump began his immigration crackdown after returning to power in January, vowing to deport millions of undocumented people living in the US.

Bad Bunny recently said his worldwide tour was skipping the United States over fears immigration officials would target his concerts.